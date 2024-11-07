Explore The World Of Sweets And Snacks At ISM 2025

ISM, the world’s largest and most influential trade fair for sweets and snacks, will be held in Cologne from 2 to 5 February 2025.

At the trade fair, visitors will find top-tier exhibitors from countries renowned for their unique products.

Indulge in the exotic flavours of Turkish delight, Japanese mochi and South American cacao, or discover the innovative confectionery of Chinese producers, known for their fusion of traditional ingredients with modern techniques.

Don’t miss out on European favourites, such as Belgian pralines, Italian biscotti, and the finest Swiss chocolate.

From every continent, you’ll encounter products that reflect both local traditions and global trends.

Sweet Week Highlights

ProSweets Party: Kick off the week with the sweetest event of the year, in Hall 10.1, to network with industry leaders, share insights, and create new synergies in a relaxed atmosphere. No ticket required!

Capitalise on Global Trends and Innovations: At ISM, you will not only have the opportunity to expand your network, discover the latest market trends and forge valuable partnerships, but also explore new product worlds, learn how to optimise processes, discover innovative ingredients, and find the latest in packaging solutions.

Benefit from the knowledge exchange between ProSweets Cologne and ISM exhibitors and apply these insights directly to your business strategy.

Networking Opportunities At Lab5 by ISM: The heart of Sweet Week, in Hall 10.1, becomes the meeting point where retailers, producers and suppliers connect, explore collaborations, and exchange ideas.

Whether you are looking to source exotic ingredients, explore new sweets and snacks, or find inspiration for your next product line, ISM and ProSweets Cologne provide a wealth of opportunities.

Register here to secure your place at ISM 2025 and become part of the #ismfamily.

This article was written in partnership with ISM.