52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Explore The World Of Sweets And Snacks At ISM 2025

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share

    • ISM, the world’s largest and most influential trade fair for sweets and snacks, will be held in Cologne from 2 to 5 February 2025.

    At the trade fair, visitors will find top-tier exhibitors from countries renowned for their unique products.

    Indulge in the exotic flavours of Turkish delight, Japanese mochi and South American cacao, or discover the innovative confectionery of Chinese producers, known for their fusion of traditional ingredients with modern techniques.

    Don’t miss out on European favourites, such as Belgian pralines, Italian biscotti, and the finest Swiss chocolate.

    From every continent, you’ll encounter products that reflect both local traditions and global trends.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sweet Week Highlights

    ProSweets Party: Kick off the week with the sweetest event of the year, in Hall 10.1, to network with industry leaders, share insights, and create new synergies in a relaxed atmosphere. No ticket required!

    Capitalise on Global Trends and Innovations: At ISM, you will not only have the opportunity to expand your network, discover the latest market trends and forge valuable partnerships, but also explore new product worlds, learn how to optimise processes, discover innovative ingredients, and find the latest in packaging solutions.

    Benefit from the knowledge exchange between ProSweets Cologne and ISM exhibitors and apply these insights directly to your business strategy.

    Networking Opportunities At Lab5 by ISM: The heart of Sweet Week, in Hall 10.1, becomes the meeting point where retailers, producers and suppliers connect, explore collaborations, and exchange ideas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Whether you are looking to source exotic ingredients, explore new sweets and snacks, or find inspiration for your next product line, ISM and ProSweets Cologne provide a wealth of opportunities.

    Register here to secure your place at ISM 2025 and become part of the #ismfamily.

    This article was written in partnership with ISM.

    Related articles
    Advertisement

    Recommended Reading
    1
    Retail

    Sainsbury's' First-Half Performance: What The Analysts Said
    Sainsbury's' First-Half Performance: What The Analysts Said
    2
    Retail

    ICA Real Estate Sells Four Properties To Delcore Fastigheter
    ICA Real Estate Sells Four Properties To Delcore Fastigheter
    3
    Retail

    Croatian Food Retailer Studenac Plans Warsaw, Zagreb IPO
    Croatian Food Retailer Studenac Plans Warsaw, Zagreb IPO
    4
    Retail

    Sainsbury's Reports Strong Volume Growth In Half Year Results
    Sainsbury's Reports Strong Volume Growth In Half Year Results
    Advertisement
    Get the week's top grocery retail news

    The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

    Processing your request...

    Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

    By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
    ESM
    ESM Magazine
    Follow us
    Get the app today!
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM
    ESM

    Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com