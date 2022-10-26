Subscribe Login
Retail

Fabrice Zumbrunnen Steps Down As President Of Migros General Management

Share this article

The president of the general management of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives (MGB), Fabrice Zumbrunnen, has decided to step down from the position at the end of April 2023.

Zumbrunnen plans to pursue new career paths after ten years in the general management of MGB and five years as its president.

MGB noted that the process of searching for a successor is underway and Zumbrunnen has assured the administration that he would be available for a smooth transition.

Zumbrunnen commented, "After more than 26 years at Migros, I have decided to start something new again. The last ten years in general management, five of them as its president, were demanding but also exciting.

"It has been an honour and a pleasure for me to work with many colleagues to further develop Migros Group in its many dimensions so that it is ready for the challenges ahead. On the one hand, it is difficult for me to leave this great company with its committed employees. On the other hand, I am looking forward to the tasks ahead."

Achievements

Zumbrunnen was instrumental in streamlining the company's corporate portfolio, expanding Migros Group's position in Swiss online retailing, and pushing ahead with the establishment and expansion of its health business.

During his tenure, Migros Industrie launched innovative new products, such as the plant-based range under its own brand V-Love or CoffeeB.

He has also led Migros Bank, Medbase, and Hotelplan as chairman of the board of directors.

Under his leadership, the company has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Migros president Ursula Nold thanked Zumbrunnen for his service on behalf of the administration of MGB and added, "I very much regret Fabrice Zumbrunnen's decision. He has brought Migros Group forward with his distinctive analytical skills, his very sound contextual knowledge, but also with his consensus-oriented manner."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Australia's Coles Flags Climate Challenge As Floods Push Up Inflation
2
Retail

Retailers Tesco And Lidl Fight Over Logo's Trademark In UK Court
3
Retail

Portugal Seeking To Decarbonise Retail Distribution Sector By 2040
4
Retail

Retail, Wholesale May Need To Invest €600bn To 'Future-Proof' Sector
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com