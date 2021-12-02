Finland’s S Group Sees Rise In Sales Of COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits

Finnish retailer S Group has announced that the sales of COVID-19 rapid test kits increased significantly in November across its grocery stores.

In late May, the group launched antigen test kits at its supermarket chains Prisma, S-market, Sale, Alepa, Food Market Herkku.

In half a year, it sold a total of around 250,000 corona rapid tests.

The first major sales spike in corona tests was seen in August, after the end of the summer holiday season, S Group added.

Demand remained flat until the fall, and sales volumes started to pick up rapidly in November.

Juhani Haara, S Group's supermarket sales manager, commented, “During the past week, 50% more corona quick tests have been sold than in the previous week, and growth seems to continue. The increase in sales shows that the number of corona infections has been increasing and the autumn flu is on the move.

“The Christmas season may also have an effect, as people may want to take a quick test before the party to ensure safety.”

Enough Test Kits Available

According to Haara, the availability of rapid tests is still at a good level in stores, and more is available in stocks.

The test kits are priced at €5.99 per piece and are placed on the same shelf as face masks in most stores.

Customers can also order it through S Group's online food store S-kaupat.fi.

Sampo Päällysaho, S Group's director of groceries, said, "We are pleased to be able to play our part in securing the ability of Finnish society to operate by selling, in addition to food, masks and corona tests in more than 1,000 stores throughout Finland during extensive opening hours.”

S Group also added that a home test is not a substitute for a corona test in health care.

It is possible for home antigen tests to give an incorrect result in some cases and whenever symptoms occur, patients should go for a corona test.

Elsewhere, Lidl Ireland rolled out COVID-19 antigen test kits in stores across the country in May of this year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.