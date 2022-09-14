Finnish Food Industry Cuts Food Waste By Over 10 Million Kilograms In Three Years

Food companies in Finland have reduced food waste by more than 10 million kilograms between 2019 and 2021 by joining the material efficiency commitment, according to Elintarviketeollisuusliitto (ETL), the Federation of the Food Industry in the country.

Through the initiative, participating companies set goals to reduce food waste, save natural resources and increase recycling.

Food companies, packaging and trade that have joined the commitment report annually on the material efficiency measures they have taken and their realised effects to Motiva, the state-owned sustainable development company.

Satumaija Levón, a leading expert on responsibility and sustainable development at Elintarviketeollisuusliitto, said, "The commitment forces companies to relatively accurately monitor and report food loss, waste amounts and the effects of various actions.

"However, it produces valuable information for the companies themselves about the most effective actions to, for example, reduce food waste or minimise material waste."

Food Waste

The data reported by participating companies has been helpful in implementing measures to reduce food waste in grocery stores.

In the food segment, the most efficient actions include identifying the root causes of food waste by improving waste monitoring. Addressing these root causes and improving process efficiency have helped to reduce production waste.

"Finland is committed to halving food waste by 2030, and the commitment to material efficiency in the food industry is one key tool in achieving this goal," added special expert Petri Koskela from the ministry of agriculture and forestry.

Following the promising results of the three-year commitment, a new five-year commitment period was launched early this year.

"Businesses should hurry to join the Commitment, as this autumn Business Finland is offering increased financial support to companies that have joined the commitment to carry out a material audit," said Aki Finér from Motiva.

