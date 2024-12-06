Food Lion President Meg Ham To Retire In May 2025

Ahold Delhaize USA has announced that the president of Food Lion, Meg Ham, is to retire in May 2025.

Ham has served as the president of Food Lion for over a decade and spent more than 35 years with the organisation, the company noted.

She was instrumental in repositioning the chain to offer better customer service while retaining its core attributes of low prices and convenient locations.

‘Experienced Tremendous Growth’

JJ Fleeman, the CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, stated, “Under Meg’s leadership, the brand has experienced tremendous growth, all while remaining true to its purpose of nourishing the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

“Not only did the Food Lion business thrive, but under Meg’s leadership, the brand is on track to deliver 1.5 billion meals by 2025, through its Food Lion Feeds hunger relief platform. She has been a strong leader for the brand, with a remarkable passion for building strong customer and associate experiences, and we wish her all the best as she transitions to retirement.”

Commenting on her retirement, Ham added, “While I am looking forward to retirement, Food Lion and Hannaford have been places that I have called home for more than 35 years.

“Throughout my career, I have strived to operate as a humble teacher and a proud learner, and I have cherished the opportunity to learn from the great people I have worked with and learned from over the years.”

Food Lion

Food Lion, a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize USA, is an omnichannel grocery retailer with a network of 1,100 stores and over 82,000 associates.

A pioneer in food rescue, Food Lion set up Food Lion Feeds in 2014, and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those in need.