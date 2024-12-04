52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Food Retail Sales Down By 1.8% In The Netherlands In October

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Food Retail Sales Down By 1.8% In The Netherlands In October

Food retail sales fell by 1.8% in the Netherlands in October 2024, compared to the same period a year earlier, new data from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has revealed.

Overall, retail turnover went up by 2.0% in October, with sales volumes rising by 0.6%.

Non-food retail turnover rose by 4.2% in the period, while online turnover was 5.6% higher than in the same month a year earlier, the statistics body noted.

Food Retail Volumes

With regard to food retail specifically (which also includes luxury goods), sales volumes were 5.4% lower than a year ago. Supermarket turnover went down by 2.9%, while the turnover of specialty stores was 6.3% higher.

Non-food retail reported a 3.7% rise in sales volumes in October, with categories such as consumer electronics, recreational goods, DIY supplies, drugstores and clothing all seeing growth. On the other hand, sectors like shoes and leather goods, as well as furniture and home furnishings, experienced declines.

ADVERTISEMENT

With regard to online, web shops alone grew by 8.5% and multichannel retailers saw a 1.5% uptick. Categories including food, drugstores, and consumer electronics recorded online growth, while online clothing sales declined by 1.8% in the period.

Hospitality Industry Performance

Separate data from CBS indicated that the hospitality industry in the Netherlands reported a 4.6% increase in turnover in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year.

This growth was evenly distributed between accommodation services and food-and-beverage establishments, which both saw a 4.9% rise, the data showed.

Boosted by favourable weather in August, growth in the third quarter outpaced that of the second quarter, which saw a 2.7% year-on-year increase.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Business Climate In German Retail Sees Small Improvement
Business Climate In German Retail Sees Small Improvement
2
Retail

UK’s Co-op Announces Extension To Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
UK&rsquo;s Co-op Announces Extension To Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
3
Retail

'Buy Now, Pay Later' Schemes Boost Spending By 10%, Study Finds
'Buy Now, Pay Later' Schemes Boost Spending By 10%, Study Finds
4
Retail

Australia's Retail Sales Firm For Three Months As Consumer Mood Brightens
Australia's Retail Sales Firm For Three Months As Consumer Mood Brightens
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com