Food Retailers Reduce Energy Consumption, EHI Study Finds

Food retailers operating in the DACH region consumed 308 kWh of electricity per square metre of retail space, and 84 kW of heating, in 2021, a new report from EHI has found.

The Energy Management in Retail in 2022 study found that non-food retailers required 91 kWh of electricity and 48 kWh of heating energy per square metre.

Reduced Energy Consumption

According to the study, high-consumption food retailers managed to reduce their power consumption by 1.9% in 2021. compared to the previous year.

Heat consumption, which is partly based on estimates by the retailers polled in the study, was down by 4.2% against the previous year's values. In comparison to the 2020 survey, food retailers are now utilising more waste heat (2020: 16% coverage) and heat pumps (2020: 5% coverage).

The importance of gas in meeting the demand for heating energy has decreased significantly (2020: share of coverage 60%).

The study also highlights that energy costs have reached an unexpectedly high level, which is putting a significant strain on retailers. With many gas and power supply contracts expiring in the fourth quarter of 2022, retailers are now facing a considerable additional burden due to rising energy prices.

According to the study, one of the main areas of investment when it comes to energy optimisation has been in refrigeration technology.

Further details on the study can be found here.

EuroShop 2023

Findings from the study were published ahead of EuroShop 2023, which tales place from 26 February to 2 March. Among the highlights of the event is the Refrigeration & Energy Management Dimension, which will feature a total of 290 international exhibitors, occupying some 300,000 square metres of net space in Halls 14 to 17 of Messe Düsseldorf.

For more information go to www.euroshop-tradefair.com.

