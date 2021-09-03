ESM Magazine

Fortenova Changes Management Structure In Bosnia And Herzegovina

Published on Sep 3 2021 1:28 PM in Retail tagged: Konzum / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Mercator / Fortenova Group

Fortenova Group has announced plans to implement a new management structure for its retail companies Konzum and Mercator in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The company has decided to implement the changes in order to connect the businesses and strengthen synergies across its retail operations in the country.

The two chains will be run by management boards with the same composition, the company added.

The changes will see Nihad Imširović step in as president of the management boards of both Konzum B&H and Mercator B&H, Nedeljka Bilić as member of the management board for finance at both Konzum B&H and Mercator B&H, while Ahmet Koštreba and Haris Omeragić will serve as members of the boards of both companies.

'Strengthening Leadership Position'

Siegfried Ganshorn, CEO for retail at Fortenova Group, said, "This is yet another step in strengthening our leadership position in regional retail, primarily built on a combination of knowledge, experience and the capabilities of both companies’ employees, as well as reaping the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies, particularly when it comes to improving service quality and providing our customers with a premium shopping experience.

"This is the foundation upon which we have been building a stronger and more competitive retail business, while fostering all the well-recognized specific features of the Konzum and Mercator brands. I wish all colleagues who are assuming joint responsibility for this mission of ours a lot of success."

This announcement comes shortly after a declaration from Fortenova Group that it achieved its 'most successful first-half' this year. The group reported 35% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue from continuing operations in this period.

Article by Conor Farrelly.

