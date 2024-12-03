52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Franchising A Key Driver Of Spain's Economy, Says Dia

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Franchising plays a key role in driving job creation, entrepreneurship, and economic dynamism in Spain, a conference hosted by Grupo Dia and Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales (CEOE) has found.

The conference, entitled 'The value of franchising for entrepreneurship in Spain', found that franchising contributes 1.88% to Spain's GDP and supports over 318,000 jobs across 1,384 franchisors.

Dia operates more than 1,500 franchised outlets, with its stores accounting for around 20% of all franchised food stores nationwide.

'A Powerful Engine'

“Franchising has become a powerful engine for the Spanish economy, constituting a mature business model for all sectors where food takes absolute leadership,” commented Manoli Peña, Franchise Director at Dia. “This is a source of great pride and responsibility for all the companies that make up the sector. At Dia, we are committed to always being close to homes to offer the highest quality at affordable prices."

The conference also examined the ways to which franchise holders can benefit from proven business models, brand recognition, and operational support, access training and innovation services – such as Dia’s Campus Dia platform – and embark on geographical expansion.

Turnover Growth

According to the latest Franchise Report in Spain, published by the Spanish Franchise Association (AEF), the franchise sector saw a 2.5% growth in turnover last year, compared to the previous year.

“The relationship between franchisor and franchisee must be honest and trustworthy," added Luisa Masuet, president of the Spanish Franchise Association (AEF). "The brand has to help the franchisee understand his role at the head of the business, so that he understands his role and can avoid incidents in the future.

"Furthermore, it is necessary for the brand to support the franchisee with training and advice throughout the life of the contract, so that this entrepreneur is capable of facing the challenges of the business and the relationship is a win-win for both parties."

The importance of digital tools in transforming franchising was another key discussion point, as well as the evolution of the franchise model to a more personalised structure, capable of adapting and innovating to drive long-term success.

