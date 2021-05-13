ESM Magazine

Franmax Appoints Karolis Lesickas As New CEO

Published on May 13 2021 1:29 PM in Retail tagged: CEO / Maxima Grupė / Franmax / Karolis Lesickas

Karolis Lesickas has been appointed the CEO of Franmax, a subsidiary of the Maxima Grupė, which provides IT development, support and maintenance services to the group's companies.

He is replacing Karolis Ceizaris, who will now join the e-commerce development team at the Vilniaus Prekyba group.

Management Experience

Prior to his appointment as the head of Franmax, Lesickas held diverse management positions in the Vilniaus Prekyba group of companies for the last seven years.

He served as head of the online trading platform Trobos, and prior to that he was leading IT in Barbora – the largest e-grocer in the Baltic countries, controlled by Maxima Grupė.

“I see many opportunities, together with Franmax team, to contribute to development of information  technologies in Maxima group. The importance of IT is constantly growing, therefore we will strive to remain a reliable partner for the group companies in this area”, said Lesickas.

'Technology And Innovation'

Maxima Grupė CEO and chairman of the board, Mantas Kuncaitis commented, "Maxima Grupė is a group of companies, engaged not only in retail trade, but also in technology and innovation. We implement new technological solutions for the convenience of our buyers and our employees as well.

"This certainly drives our increasing focus on technology and growing role of Franmax in ensuring the continuity of business processes in our companies. K Lesickas’ experience, combining knowledge of the retail business with IT expertise, will serve this perfectly."

Franmax currently has over 80 employees. The subsidiary services Maxima group companies in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Bulgaria.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

