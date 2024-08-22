Free From Food Europe Expo To Return To RAI Amsterdam This November

The twelfth edition of the Free From Food & Ingredients Expo will take place at the RAI Amsterdam exhibition centre on 5 and 6 November 2024.

The event will present the latest news and product trends in free from, organic, vegan, functional, health and ingredients solutions for European retail and food service.

Co-located with Specialty Food Europe, it will offer a strong buying opportunity for retail, food service, airport shops, institutional caterers and importers from the major European countries.

Ronald Holman, event director of Free From & Specialty Food Amsterdam, stated, “Free from, specialty and low foods encompass ever-growing dietary and food-lover requirements, and have shown to be powerful performers within numerous retail categories – from snacking, ready meals and out-of-home, to frozen, confectionery, and everyday grocery essentials, all positively growing because of an increasing awareness.”

Lifestyle awareness of health and environmental benefits is taking the food industry by storm.

The Free From Food, Specialty & Ingredients Amsterdam Edition is a key venue for companies to respond to current dietary needs, healthy lifestyles and demand for more premium low food products on the shelves.

With a programme focused on doing business, matchmaking, networking and learning about what food ingredients offer retail towards the next level of product development, the twelfth edition of this European event, organised by Expo Business Communications, will unveil the latest innovations and market predictions in premium, organic, vegan, free-from, plant-based, functional food products and supplements.

At the same time, it will provide valuable market insights relevant to each of the six exhibition segments covered by more than 65 keynotes in three fully-packed conferences.

“The keynote speakers are of exceptional value this year, and we are proud to mention here presentations by Rabobank, Euromonitor, AOECS, GfK, NielsenIQ, Circana, Döhler, NIZO Food, and many more," Holman added.

Pre-registration for the event is now open for your entry badge. For more information about the event and exhibitor listings, visit www.freefromfoodexpo.com.