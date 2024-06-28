From Cricket Salads To Azolla Burgers, Co-op Predicts Food Of The Future

UK retailer Co-op has released AI-generated images of how the food of the future could look like to mark the launch of its Responsible Retailing Report.

Experts from FixOurFood and the University of York believe that food in 2054 could look drastically different, with options that seem radical and almost unbelievable in 2024, becoming the norm.

The report explores changing views on food ethics and sustainability over the past 30 years in the UK.

The study predicts that traditional Sunday roast or fish and chips could be replaced by new favourites in the form of cricket salads, lab-grown steaks, and Azolla burgers.

Bob Doherty, director of FixOurFood and dean of the school for business and society at the University of York, explained, “The last 30 years we have seen scientific leaps into more sustainable produce which were unimaginable to most back in 1994.[...]

“By 2054, British people will have edible insects on their dinner plate, and we may see the crushing up of crickets quicker than wholegrains. [...]”

Food Of The Future

Farmers and producers are set to become more valued in society in the next 30 years.

There will be an increase in urban indoor farming across Britain boosting the production of lab-grown meat and seafood.

As consumers become more health-conscious, flexitarian diets will gain prominence leading to insect proteins, including locusts, grasshoppers and crickets, becoming part of the daily diets.

It could either be in the form of snacks or as the protein element of a main meal.

The report added that avocados and olives could be growing in Surrey by 2054 due to climate change.

It would increase the preference for locally sourced produce and reduce dependency on imported vegetables.

In addition, extensive plant breeding will see the addition of new varieties, not known widely currently, such as the fast-growing freshwater fern Azolla used for soups, salads and even burgers, Co-op added.

Other Findings

The study noted that supporting Fairtrade will become increasingly important because smallholder farming communities around the world will be affected more severely by climate change compared to others.

The pickling of vegetables will gain momentum as UK consumers seek to reduce food waste and extend the availability of vegetables beyond the traditional seasons.

Cooking skills among UK citizens are also expected to improve as they will have more leisure time following the introduction of the four-day workweek brought in by 2054.