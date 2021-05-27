ESM Magazine

German Consumer Morale Improves Less Than Expected: GfK

German consumer morale improved less than expected heading into June as shoppers remained cautious despite falling COVID-19 infections and an improving growth outlook for Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Thursday.

The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, edged up to -7.0 from a
revised -8.6 in the previous month.

The reading missed a Reuters forecast for a bigger rise to -5.2.

Consumer Morale

Consumers were more optimistic regarding their personal income situation as well as overall economic development, but their propensity to buy deteriorated after three consecutive monthly gains, the survey showed.

GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said the drop in coronavirus cases and further progress with vaccinations were opening the
door to more easing steps in the coming weeks.

"At the moment, this is mainly fuelling economic optimism and creating a sense of new beginnings," Buerkl said, adding that
options to spend money were still limited in many parts of the country despite first steps to take back restrictions.

"Once all lockdown measures are lifted, househoulds are ready to splash out over the summer months as they put aside a lot of
money during the pandemic," Buerkl said.

The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month.

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year ago.

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption.

‘Willingness To Buy’ Indicator

The ‘willingness to buy’ indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

