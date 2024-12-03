52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Germany's Müller Expands In Spain With New Logistics Centre

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Germany's Müller Expands In Spain With New Logistics Centre

German retail group Müller plans to expand its operations in Spain and has secured a location for a new logistics centre in the Valencia region.

Müller also intends to open new branches in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands as part of its growth strategy.

The new logistics centre will open in Cheste in the Valencian Community and sit on a 4,500-square-metre warehouse complex.

The facility will allow the company to improve efficiency by serving as a central hub for goods deliveries throughout Spain.

Müller added that its 1,200-square-metre warehouse in Manacor, Mallorca, has reached maximum capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We need more space to expand our product range," stated Pedro Amengual, country manager for Spain.

The warehouse in Manacor will continue to operate. It will be used to distribute local products and relocate goods delivered from Cheste.

Amengual added, "We will not close the warehouse in Manacor or lay off employees. On the contrary, we are happy to be able to use this space exclusively for our growing business in the Balearic Islands in the future," stresses Amengual.

Expansion In Spain

Müller also aims to open new branches in Spain in Santanyí (Mallorca), Calpe (mainland) and La Pobla de Vallbona (mainland), among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is part of the company's plan to open between five and seven new locations in Spain every year – both on the Balearic Islands with the islands of Ibiza and Menorca and on the mainland.

In 1993, the company opened its first outlet in the country in Mallorca.

Currently, Müller operates 15 branches on Mallorca and one on the mainland.

The company believes that it is necessary to adapt more to local consumer needs and work more efficiently with Spanish suppliers on the mainland.

Around 95% of its products are sourced from Germany.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Franchising A Key Driver Of Spain's Economy, Says Dia
Franchising A Key Driver Of Spain's Economy, Says Dia
2
Retail

Lidl Greece Adds €1.01bn To National GDP In 2023
Lidl Greece Adds &euro;1.01bn To National GDP In 2023
3
Retail

US Black Friday Sales Rise 3.4% In 2024: Mastercard SpendingPulse
US Black Friday Sales Rise 3.4% In 2024: Mastercard SpendingPulse
4
Retail

Britain's Supreme Buys Typhoo Tea Out Of Administration
Britain's Supreme Buys Typhoo Tea Out Of Administration
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com