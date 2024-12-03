Germany's Müller Expands In Spain With New Logistics Centre

German retail group Müller plans to expand its operations in Spain and has secured a location for a new logistics centre in the Valencia region.

Müller also intends to open new branches in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands as part of its growth strategy.

The new logistics centre will open in Cheste in the Valencian Community and sit on a 4,500-square-metre warehouse complex.

The facility will allow the company to improve efficiency by serving as a central hub for goods deliveries throughout Spain.

Müller added that its 1,200-square-metre warehouse in Manacor, Mallorca, has reached maximum capacity.

"We need more space to expand our product range," stated Pedro Amengual, country manager for Spain.

The warehouse in Manacor will continue to operate. It will be used to distribute local products and relocate goods delivered from Cheste.

Amengual added, "We will not close the warehouse in Manacor or lay off employees. On the contrary, we are happy to be able to use this space exclusively for our growing business in the Balearic Islands in the future," stresses Amengual.

Expansion In Spain

Müller also aims to open new branches in Spain in Santanyí (Mallorca), Calpe (mainland) and La Pobla de Vallbona (mainland), among others.

This is part of the company's plan to open between five and seven new locations in Spain every year – both on the Balearic Islands with the islands of Ibiza and Menorca and on the mainland.

In 1993, the company opened its first outlet in the country in Mallorca.

Currently, Müller operates 15 branches on Mallorca and one on the mainland.

The company believes that it is necessary to adapt more to local consumer needs and work more efficiently with Spanish suppliers on the mainland.

Around 95% of its products are sourced from Germany.