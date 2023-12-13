Germany's Tchibo Names Erik Hofstädter As Chairperson Of Its Management Board

German coffee and homewares chain Tchibo has appointed Erik Hofstädter as the new chairperson of its management board.

Hofstädter succeeds Werner Weber, who moved from the supervisory board to head Tchibo in 2021, the company noted.

Commenting on the appointment, Weber stated, “In Erik Hofstädter, we have found an excellent internal candidate to succeed me. He is a high-profile marketing and sales expert who has made a great contribution in his three years as general manager of our Austrian company. [...]

“He will vigorously drive forward the initiated expansion of the business with his own input and ideas.”

Michael Herz, chairperson of the supervisory board of Tchibo added, “I am very grateful to Werner Weber for the work he has done and the results he has achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He took over the management of Tchibo 2021 in a very challenging phase. I look forward to working with Erik Hofstädter.”

'An Experienced Professional'

Hofstädter is an experienced professional, who, most recently, served as the general manager of Eduscho Austria – Tchibo's Austrian subsidiary.

He is a business administration graduate and has previously worked for companies including Red Bull, Lindt & Sprüngli and Coca-Cola.

Hofstädter commented, “Tchibo is a very special company for me. Over the past three years, I have learnt about the strength of the Tchibo system and helped to shape it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I look forward to contributing to the further development of the entire group in Hamburg with the knowledge I have acquired in Austria.”

Tchibo

Tchibo operates around 900 stores, over 24,200 retail depots and online shops in eight countries.

The company offers coffee and the Cafissimo and Qbo single-serve systems, as well as weekly changing non-food ranges and services such as mobile communications.

In 2022, Tchibo generated sales of €3.25 billion with 11,318 employees internationally.

Tchibo is one of the top names in the roasted coffee market in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary and one of the leading e-commerce companies in Europe.