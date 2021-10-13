Greek Retailers, Suppliers Anticipating A Small Increase In Sales In H2 2021
Greek retailers and FMCG suppliers expect sales to rise 0.7% in the second half of this year, compared to the corresponding period last year, while sales for the full-year are expected to be 0.8% higher.
The findings were revealed in a study by IELKA, Greece's Consumer Retail Research Institute, which surveyed 160 senior business executives in retail and FMCG in September.
The majority of respondents (43%) said that they believe business will improve in the second half of the year, compared to 21% that believe businesses will be worse off.
Factors Driving Improved Performance
