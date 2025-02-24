52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Greek Supermarket Sales Slow Down To €12.1bn In 2024

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Greek Supermarket Sales Slow Down To €12.1bn In 2024

Greek supermarket sales reached €12.1 billion in 2024 – a 2.6% increase compared to the previous year, but down from year-on-year gains of 9.3% in 2023 and 7.5% in 2022, according to media reports citing data from Circana.

Sales volume grew slightly faster at 2.8% in Greece, a rebound that follows slower growth in 2022 (+0.5%) and 2023 (+2.5%) due to significant price inflation.

Supermarket sales growth was primarily driven by increased consumer spending rather than high prices, contrasting with the previous two years of significant inflation-fuelled revenue increases.

Notably, price reductions were observed in categories like detergents and cosmetics, likely due to government intervention.

Circana reported a slight deflation in the domestic consumer goods basket, with the average price per item decreasing by 0.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volume increases were seen across all major product categories: food (2.8%), personal care (3.1%), and household care (1.5%), with dairy products (6.1%), alcoholic beverages (5.1%), frozen food (5%), and soft drinks (4.6%) leading the way.

However, while food sales value increased by 3.6%, personal care and household care saw slight declines (-0.9%), likely due to increased promotional activity in these categories.

Promotional Activity

Promotional activity intensified across all categories, with personal care seeing the highest share of promoted products (28.8%), followed by household care (25.9%), and food items (25.6%).

Private label brands continued to perform strongly, though at a slower pace than the peak inflation years of 2022 and 2023, with 4.4% turnover growth compared to 2% for branded goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Private label market share reached 26.7%, a 0.4 percentage point increase compared with 2023.

Sales of promoted products saw a 0.4% increase to 25.7%, showing that promotional intensity remained high despite some expectations of a decrease due to government measures.

Circana data indicates the market is projected to grow by 3% in value in 2025, continuing the trend.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Brazil’s GPA Triples Losses In Q4 2024
Brazil&rsquo;s GPA Triples Losses In Q4 2024
2
Retail

What Buyers Look For When Selecting Products For Supermarket Shelves
What Buyers Look For When Selecting Products For Supermarket Shelves
3
Retail

Discount Retailer B&M Warns On Profit, Says CEO To Retire
Discount Retailer B&amp;M Warns On Profit, Says CEO To Retire
4
Retail

Seven & i Holdings Picks Bain As Preferred Buyer In Asset Sale, Media Say
Seven &amp; i Holdings Picks Bain As Preferred Buyer In Asset Sale, Media Say
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com