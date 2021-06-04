ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Grocery Delivery Startup Flink Raises $240m, Partners With REWE

Published on Jun 4 2021 7:59 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / Rewe Group / Grocery delivery / Flink

Grocery Delivery Startup Flink Raises $240m, Partners With REWE

Grocery delivery startup Flink said on Friday it had raised $240 million from investors, just six months after the Berlin-based company was founded, and struck a strategic partnership with the REWE Group supermarket chain.

Flink is one of a crop of firms including Gorillas, Getir, and Weezy that have grown explosively during the COVID-19 pandemic with their promise to deliver groceries within minutes of an order being placed via a smartphone app.

Its Series A funding round was led by Dutch-based consumer internet investor Prosus, San Francisco technology investor BOND, and Mubadala Capital, which is part of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund.

Flink said it has set up more than 50 local hubs in its first four months of operation, and is opening a new hub every two days and can already reach more than three million customers directly.

'Explosive' Growth

"The order growth we have seen over the past weeks has been explosive and we attribute that to the excellent service we are providing to our consumers," said founder Oliver Merkel.

With global player Delivery Hero announcing a return to its German home market, attention is being focused on whether establishing a standalone operation or partnering with supermarkets will be the better strategy.

Flink: 'A Pioneer'

Commenting on the partnership with Flink, CEO of REWE Group, Lionel Souque, said, "Flink is a pioneer in this segment with a strong founding and management team, outstanding expertise and promising prospects. We are convinced that through our financial commitment in the form of a minority stake and the cooperation in the goods sector, we can make a decisive contribution to the long-term success of nimble and at the same time, as REWE Group, benefit from the development of the market segment."

Flink's capital raise rounds off a record week for investing in German startups, with software company Celonis raising $1 billion, and online insurer Wefox and transport app Flixbus both pulling in $650 million.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Tönnies Welcomes Collective Bargaining Agreement

Tönnies Welcomes Collective Bargaining Agreement
Globus To Move To 'Ohne Kükentöten' Eggs By End Of 2021

Globus To Move To 'Ohne Kükentöten' Eggs By End Of 2021
German Retail Sales Up 4.4% In April 2021

German Retail Sales Up 4.4% In April 2021
Smurfit Kappa Invests €11.5m In German Paper Mill

Smurfit Kappa Invests €11.5m In German Paper Mill
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Retail Sales In Russia Rise More Than Expected In April Fri, 4 Jun 2021

Retail Sales In Russia Rise More Than Expected In April
K-Group To Source 20% Electricity From Finnish Wind Farms By 2023 Fri, 4 Jun 2021

K-Group To Source 20% Electricity From Finnish Wind Farms By 2023
Ahold Delhaize Names New Brand President For Etos Fri, 4 Jun 2021

Ahold Delhaize Names New Brand President For Etos
Russia's X5 Looking At Regional M&A Opportunities, Says CEO: Reports Fri, 4 Jun 2021

Russia's X5 Looking At Regional M&A Opportunities, Says CEO: Reports
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN