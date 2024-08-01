52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Groupe Casino Open To Selling GPA Stake As Brazil Retailer No Longer Strategic

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Groupe Casino Open To Selling GPA Stake As Brazil Retailer No Longer Strategic

French retailer Groupe Casino no longer considers Brazil's GPA a strategic holding and is open to selling its remaining 22.5% stake in the company, an executive at its financial communications department said.

"Today, our stake in GPA is only an investment, like any other," Christopher Welton told Reuters in an interview, saying that Casino could decide to dispose of its GPA shares based on its assessment of what is best for the group.

The executive, however, added that no deal is imminent. He denied rumours that the French group had hired an investment bank to offer its shares in GPA to local and international investors.

Based on Wednesday's (31 July) price, Casino's GPA holding is worth close to 300 million reais (€49.01 million), about half what market participants reckon the French group would be willing to accept for its stake, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Organisational Restructuring

After years of debt-fuelled acquisitions, Casino recently restructured its operations to avert bankruptcy. An eventual decision to sell GPA shares would be part of this strategy, according to Welton.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March, GPA completed a primary offering of new shares, in which Casino gave up its controlling stake in the firm as part of its strategic withdrawal from Latin America.

In 2023, Casino sold a residual equity stake in Brazilian retailer Assai and also agreed to sell Colombian food retailer Almacenes Exito to Group Calleja, a leading grocery chain in El Salvador.

The financial restructuring, completed in late March, also shifted control of Casino to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

The company reported a 3.5% decline in consolidated net sales, to €4.2 billion, in the first half on a same-store basis.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dia Reports Growth In Sales, Profits As It Completes Business Transformation
Dia Reports Growth In Sales, Profits As It Completes Business Transformation
2
Retail

Mercadona Earmarks €150m For Next Round Of Price Reduction
Mercadona Earmarks &euro;150m For Next Round Of Price Reduction
3
Retail

Sonae's First-Half Turnover Exceeds €4bn Boosted By MC, Worten
Sonae's First-Half Turnover Exceeds &euro;4bn Boosted By MC, Worten
4
Retail

Groupe Casino Reports Decline In Sales, Core Earnings In First Half
Groupe Casino Reports Decline In Sales, Core Earnings In First Half
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com