Groupe Casino Renews Partnership With Avia Thévenin Ducrot

French retailer Groupe Casino has renewed its partnership with Avia Thévenin Ducrot stores for another three years to 2028.

The partnership between Groupe Casino and Avia Thévenin Ducrot dates back almost 20 years, covering 46 motorway service stations, including 39 operated under the Casino Express banner.

It also comprises 41 urban or suburban service stations, including 11 under the Casino Express banner, located in the eastern half of France.

The French retailer offers a selection of products at Avia Thévenin Ducrot stores under the Casino brand and other major brands, catering to the requirement of travellers.

Nicolas Ducrot, chairman of Thévenin & Ducrot Autoroutes, said, "The renewal of our contract is fully in line with our values and our commitment to our historic partners.

"Casino Group's stated objective of strengthening its convenience retail business is a very strong argument in favour of renewing our contract for a further three years.”

The Partnership

In 2006, Groupe Casino and Avia Thévenin Ducrot commenced their partnership with a pilot project before launching it in 2018.

Over the years, it has been steadily consolidated and renewed successively in 2014 and 2019, the retailer noted.

Magali Daubinet-Salen, chief executive officer of the Casino's French brands, said, "The renewed partnership confirms the attractiveness and relevance of our offering for players in the convenience retail and travel retail sectors.

"We are committed to continue innovating and supporting our partners in the development of their networks, so that we can meet consumer needs with increasing effectiveness."

Groupe Casino will continue to offer Avia Thévenin Ducrot a range of products sold under the Casino brand and other major brands; provide product assortment support with a focus on innovations that align with the travel retail market; and optimised logistics support to ensure regular supplies tailored to the specific needs of each outlet.