Retail

Grupa Muszkieterów Appoints Marek Sawa As President Of Bricomarché

By Dayeeta Das
Grupa Muszkieterów has appointed Marek Sawa as the president of the Bricomarché chain in Poland, succeeding Jacek Paszke.

Sawa has been associated with the Polish arm of France's Les Mousquetaires since 2008 and is the owner of Bricomarché stores in Lubań, Głogów and Lubin, the company noted.

In his new role, he will be responsible for building and implementing the DIY supermarket chain's sales strategy throughout the country.

Katarzyna Jańczak-Stefanide will continue to serve as the general director of Bricomarché, the company added.

Marek Sawa

Sawa is an experienced entrepreneur and joined Grupa Muszkieterów after 18 years of running his own business.

In 2009, along with his wife, Violetta, he started as a Bricomarché franchisee for a store in Lubań.

Nine years later, he took over a supermarket in Głogów, and in March of this year, he opened a third store in Lubin.

In 2022, he received the TOP Franchisee award in the Brand Ambassador category from the Polish Franchise Organisation.

Sawa stated, "I am extremely proud of the opportunity to take over the position of president of Bricomarché in Poland and to continue the work of my predecessor. Recent years have been a period of dynamic development for us, during which we have increased our market share.

"However, as a chain, we are constantly striving for the goal of gaining the third position among DIY stores in the country. This is a huge challenge, but I believe that we will achieve it and I am glad that in my new role I will be able to contribute to its implementation."

