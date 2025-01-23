Grupa Muszkieterów Reports Growth In Full-Year Turnover, Driven By Intermarché And Bricomarché

Grupa Muszkieterów, the Polish arm of France's Les Mousquetaires, has reported a turnover of PLN 10.93 billion (€2.6 billion) in its full financial year 2024, with the Intermarché and Bricomarché chains jointly reporting growth of 6.3% on the previous year.

The company added that its average market performance was ahead of its peers, consolidating its position as one of the top companies in the Polish retail market.

Intermarché ended the year with sales growth of 2.5% on a like-for-like basis.

This growth was achieved during a period when the market slowing down significantly, both in terms of quantity and inflation dynamics, the company noted.

The food retailer opened four new stores last year, and it plans to open around 15 new ones in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chain has entered into a long-term purchasing alliance with Auchan Polska to create a joint legal entity that represents them in talks with suppliers at both domestic and international levels.

"We plan further expansion, as well as investments in network modernisation, which will allow us to strengthen our position on the market and dynamic development in 2025," added Adrian Podziemski, the president of the Intermarché network in Poland.

Bricomarché

DIY chain Bricomarché reported double-digit sales growth exceeding 13%, with the company opening 21 new stores in Poland during the financial year.

In June 2024, the chain completed the largest digital implementation in its history, implementing a modern ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Bricomarché network in Poland, Marek Sawa, stated, "In 2024, Bricomarché once again confirmed its position as a dynamically developing brand in the Polish DIY sector. We achieved this success thanks to the intensive development of our network. [...]

"The implementation of the ERP system has allowed us to significantly streamline operational processes, improve efficiency and - crucially - improve the quality of our customer service."

Grupa Muszkieterów recently announced the appointment of Adrian Podziemski as its new president and reshuffled its management board as part of its efforts to consolidate its market position.