Retail

Grupo DIA Sees 2% Sales Growth In Q3, Driven By Spain

By Branislav Pekic
Spanish retailer Grupo DIA reported gross sales of €1.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024 – an increase of 1.8% compared to the same period in 2023 – driven by a 4.3% increase in sales in Spain.

The company's consolidated gross sales for the first nine months of 2024 reached €5.73 billion.

Spain

DIA's Spanish operations generated gross sales of €1.33 billion, with a 4.4% rise in comparable like-for-like sales.

The division achieved €3.78 billion in gross sales between January and September, reflecting a 4.8% growth year-on-year.

The company attributed its sales growth to increased volumes, allowing it to gain market share in comparable stores over recent quarters.

DIA's online and local offerings have proven particularly successful, attracting and retaining customers throughout the third quarter.

Key factors contributing to its success include a positive trend in the number of tickets (+6.2%) and purchase frequency, despite a slight decrease in average basket value (-1.7%), indicating customers are managing their budgets effectively while remaining loyal to DIA.

DIA products reached 56.9% of the total shopping basket in Q3, excluding fresh products, 3.3% more than the previous year.

The online channel has also been a key growth driver in Spain, with a 36.2% increase in sales between July and September compared to 2023, the company added.

Argentina

DIA's Argentinian operations faced a challenging third quarter due to a complex macroeconomic environment, marked by a significant decline in consumption  of 17.1% compared to Q3 2023.

This resulted in a 5% decline in gross sales, to €442 million, compared to the same period last year, while LFL sales, measured in units, decreased by 24.9%.

Gross sales for the first nine months of 2024 reached €1.3 billion, a 5% decrease compared to 2023 (+255% at constant exchange rates).

Despite these challenges, DIA Argentina managed to maintain market share on an LFL basis during the quarter and the first nine months of the year.

The online channel remains a growth driver for DIA Argentina, with a 28.9% increase in sales during Q3 compared to the previous year (+242% at constant currency), the company noted.

'Solid Performance'

Global CEO of DIA, Martín Tolcachir, commented, “The third quarter of the year has allowed us to link two and a half consecutive years of growth in comparable sales in Spain and continue to gain market share in comparable areas in both Spain and Argentina.

“The solid performance in Spain underlines the success of the total transformation of the business and confirms a successful proximity strategy and good execution by the management team.

Tolcachir added, “DIA Argentina, for its part, continues to focus on a unique value proposition in proximity and competitive prices, which combined with the strength of the brand, has allowed it to face a complex macroeconomic context with resilience.”

