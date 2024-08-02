52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Gruppo Unicomm Surges Past €3bn in Sales

By Branislav Pekic
Italy’s Gruppo Unicomm has reported sales of more than €3 billion in its 2023 financial year, marking a 12.35% increase compared to the previous year.

The performance was the best full-year sales recorded by the Italian retailer in its history.

Its sales performance was accompanied by a 158.7% surge in EBIT to €153 million and a net profit exceeding €100 million. EBITDA improved by 95.3% to reach €213.7 million, while the company's net financial position improved by €87 million.

'Fuel Our Ambition'

President Marcello Cestaro attributed the performance to strategic development and expressed optimism for the future. "These results fuel our ambition to expand further," he said.

The company has earmarked €250 million for investment over the next two years, which will be channelled into the opening of 12 new stores and establishing two logistics platforms.

Unicomm, part of the Gruppo Selex consortium, is a retailer operating across seven Italian regions (Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Umbria, Toscana, Marche, and Lazio) with a multi-format store concept that includes banners A&O, Emi, Emisfero, Famila, C+C Cash&Carry, Hurrà, and Mega.

Gruppo Selex, which consists of 18 members, has solidified its position as the Italian retail market leader with a 15.1% market share and a total turnover of €20.2 billion in 2023 (+11%).

Gruppo Selex Optimistic About 2024

In December, Gruppo Selex announced that it is targeting a turnover of €20.4 billion in its 2024 financial year, representing a 4.5% increase, following what it described as a "positive and dynamic" 2023.

The group attributed its performance to its ability to "contain price increases without lowering the quality of its offer" in a high inflationary environment.

