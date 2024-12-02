52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Gruppo VéGé Projects 11% Turnover Growth In 2024

By Branislav Pekic
Italy’s Gruppo VéGé expects turnover to reach €15.28 billion in its financial year 2024, representing an 11% increase compared to 2023 (€13.78 billion).

While slightly lower than the €15.7 billion initially forecast in June, this growth reflects a market share of 8.1% and over 3,378 stores across Italy, making Gruppo VéGé the fourth biggest food distributor.

The group invested €380 million in 2024, opening 79 new stores, including six hypermarkets, 21 supermarkets, one cash-and- carry store, 32 specialised and self-service stores, and the renovation of 95 outlets.

In the online segment, it expanded its presence with home delivery and click-and-collect services through partnerships with Glovo, Everli, and Alfonsino.

The group is targeting a leading position in Italian large-scale distribution by 2030, aiming for over €20 billion in turnover.

Gruppo VéGé

Gruppo VéGé’s 2025 strategy focuses on significant changes. These include the arrival of General Trade with its Happy Casa brand on 1 January 2025, expansion to Calabria and Tuscany by forging alliances, and the establishment of a new purchasing centre, AiCube, following the end of their partnership with Carrefour.

A potential restructuring into three business units—hypermarkets/supermarkets, cash-and-carry, and drugstores – is also under consideration.

These plans were announced by the company's president Giovanni Arena and CEO Giorgio Santambrogio at its 65th-anniversary celebration in Milan.

Gruppo VéGé, a diverse group of 31 companies, that operates across various retail formats, from hypermarkets to online sales, has shown consistent growth over the past decade.

In 2023, it achieved €13.78 billion in turnover (a 9.4% increase from 2022). Despite recent market challenges and inflation, VéGé has outperformed the sector average (5.1%) and remains the third-largest retailer in Italy by number of stores.

