Gruppo VéGé Targets €20bn In Annual Revenue By 2030

Italy's fourth-largest large-scale retail group, Gruppo VéGé, has announced a goal of €20 billion in annual revenue by 2030, up from an estimated €15.3 billion in 2024.

In an interview with the daily newspaper Corriere della Sera, CEO Giorgio Santambrogio noted the trend toward market consolidation in the retail sector and confirmed that the group is currently in talks with several supermarket chains.

Their strategy involves acquiring one or two medium-to-large companies annually, particularly those with strategic geographical locations, focusing on the central and northwest regions of the country.

“The sector is moving toward consolidation, with the top five companies already controlling 57% of the market,” he added.

Following the addition of Apulia Distribuzione in 2024, which boosted its presence in southern Italy, Gruppo VéGé recently welcomed Happy Casa, a household goods company.

Santambrogio highlighted the increasing popularity of private-label products, noting their cost savings and the fact that they are 92% produced by Italian SMEs.

Focus Areas

He added that Gruppo VéGé will continue its emphasise on promotions and private-label offerings, empowering its associates to develop their brands while supplementing them with mainstream options.

Santambrogio also addressed the group's engagement with the government to boost consumption, citing initiatives like the 'Carta dedicata a te' programme for low-income families and discussions on issues like sector liberalisation, the sugar tax, and investments in retail technology.

Looking ahead to 2025, Santambrogio anticipates around 6% growth and a continued focus on promotions, private labels, and support for associated brands.

Gruppo VéGé is also exploring reviving and improving a European purchasing centre similar to Aicube 4.0 and expanding its existing European collaboration with Sonae and Grupo Ifa.

To achieve its 2030 target, the group plans to diversify beyond traditional products into areas like telephone, insurance, and banking services, offered through their stores. Significant investments in technology, especially AI for data analysis, are also planned.

Gruppo VéGé operates with 32 associated brands, including Tosano, Multicedi, Bennet, and Gruppo Arena, with over 3,500 outlets.