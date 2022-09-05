Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

German Consumer Sentiment Reaches All-Time Low In September: HDE

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

According to the German Retail Association (HDE), consumer sentiment in the country deteriorated again in September amid concerns about the energy crisis, high inflation, and COVID-19 related uncertainties.

Currently, consumer sentiment is at an all-time low for Germany since the association began recording, the HDE noted.

HDE Consumer Sentiment Index September

Having reached an all-time low in August, the consumer sentiment index has fallen further this month.

According to the HDE, there is no reversal of the trend in sight and the next few months are likely to be characterised by consumer restraint.

Consumers' pessimistic view of the overall economic situation is in line with that of businesses.

Last year, consumers' economic expectations were significantly better, but a decline in consumers' own income expectations is causing a steep decline in sentiment.

Disposable household income is declining as the cost of living rises, leaving consumers with less money for private consumption.

The fact that more money will be needed for living expenses in the coming months is also reflected in the trend in propensity to buy and propensity to save.

Consumers' propensity to buy is declining further and has fallen to a new all-time low.

At the same time, consumers have no plans to set aside or save larger amounts either.

Although they expect price increases to ease in the near future, the current reluctance to spend is likely to continue, the HDE noted.

Autumn Outlook

The renewed clouding of consumer sentiment is due in particular to the fact that the significantly rising cost of living has become part of consumers' everyday lives.

As further cost developments are not yet foreseeable, consumer sentiment is not expected to brighten in the coming weeks and months.

The HDE warned that additional uncertainties could arise in the fall with regard to energy supply and the pandemic.

A noticeable improvement in consumer sentiment is therefore unlikely before the spring of next year.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Albert Heijn Launches New Food Waste Prevention Programme
2
Retail

Colruyt Cuts Water Use By Recycling Waste Water
3
Retail

Hungarian Retail Sales Growth Slows As Inflation Bites, Czech Real Wages Decline
4
Retail

Coop Denmark To Step Up Renewable Energy Production
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com