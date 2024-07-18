52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Henkel Raises Outlook After A 'Strong' First Half

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Henkel Raises Outlook After A 'Strong' First Half

Consumer goods giant Henkel has raised its annual earnings outlook after sales grew 2.9% on an organic basis, to €10.8 billion, in the first half of its financial year.

Adjusted operating profit increased by more than a quarter (28.4%), to €1.6 billion, from €1.3 billion in the same period last year, according to preliminary figures published by the company.

The Persil maker raised its adjusted EBIT margin to 13.5% to 14.5% from its previous forecast of 13.0% to 14.0%.

Henkel expects adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS) to increase by 20.0% to 30.0% at constant exchange rates, up from the previous guidance of 15.0% to 25.0%.

Carsten Knobel, CEO of Henkel, stated, “The overall very good business performance in the first half of the year and the fact that we raised our outlook for fiscal 2024 again clearly demonstrate that we are on the right track with our strategy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Divisional Performance

Henkel's Consumer Brands segment saw year-on-year organic sales growth of 4.3%, to €5.3 billion, in the first six months of 2024.

Adjusted operating profit amounted to €753 million, or 34.7% higher than in the year-ago period.

Knobel added, “The merger of our consumer businesses is successful and the implementation of our strategic measures and initiatives has a very positive impact on sales, gross margin and earnings development.

“In the first half of the year, we have maintained our increased investments in brands and innovations, and we will further increase them over the course of 2024 in order to underpin our ambitions for future growth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adhesive Technologies unit generated sales worth €5.5 billion, reflecting an increase of 2.0% year on year on an organic basis.

Adjusted operating profit in the division rose 21.8%, to €933 million, compared to €766 million in the first half of 2023.

Both business units benefitted from positive price development of 2.5% in this period. At group level, the company saw a marginal improvement in volume growth (+0.4%).

“The structural and team changes initiated in our adhesives business are also showing tangible results and they are making a significant contribution to Henkel's very strong performance. We are delivering what we have committed to, and we are on the right track for further profitable growth,” Knobel added.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

IDDBA Hosts A Successful 2024 Event
IDDBA Hosts A Successful 2024 Event
2
Retail

Jumbo Reports Turnover Growth, Stable Market Share In First Half
Jumbo Reports Turnover Growth, Stable Market Share In First Half
3
Retail

A Third Of Shoppers 'Crave The Personal Service' Of In-Store Shopping: EY
A Third Of Shoppers 'Crave The Personal Service' Of In-Store Shopping: EY
4
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

Tesco Chief Executive Ken Murphy Discusses The Grocery Giant’s Winning Proposition
Tesco Chief Executive Ken Murphy Discusses The Grocery Giant&rsquo;s Winning Proposition

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com