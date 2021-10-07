ESM Magazine

The Home Depot Joins Walmart’s GoLocal

Published on Oct 7 2021 2:12 PM in Retail tagged: Walmart / The Home Depot / GoLocal

The Home Depot Joins Walmart’s GoLocal

US-based home improvement retailer, The Home Depot has joined Walmart’s GoLocal service to expand its local delivery capabilities.

GoLocal is Walmart’s new delivery as a service business that uses Walmart’s network to provide white-label delivery for businesses of all sizes.

The partnership will give customers of The Home Depot an additional option for same-day or next-day deliveries on a variety of home improvement products.

'Convenient Shopping Experience'

Stephanie Smith, senior vice-president of supply chain for The Home Depot, said, “The Home Depot is continuously working to give customers the most convenient shopping experience in home improvement, and that includes providing a wide range of fast and reliable delivery options.

“This partnership brings us even closer to our goal of offering same-day or next-day delivery to 90% of the US population.”

In the coming weeks, the company will offer delivery with Walmart GoLocal in select markets, and plans to expand it to multiple markets across the country by the end of the year.

Walmart added that products that qualify for this delivery service will have the option enabled at the online checkout.

'Local Delivery'

John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US, John Furner, said, “We’re honoured to work with The Home Depot in our shared goal of making fast and reliable local delivery available in every community we serve, including rural and suburban areas, where we both have a strong retail presence.

“We’re excited to welcome The Home Depot as Walmart GoLocal’s first retail client and look forward to helping power their local delivery efforts.”

The Home Depot is building a comprehensive, innovative delivery network to provide customers with same-day or next-day delivery options to offer products ranging from a box of nails to décor items, big and bulky shipments of lumber, drywall or appliances.

Walmart GoLocal was launched to extend the retailer’s expertise in local delivery to businesses of all sizes at competitive pricing.

With Walmart GoLocal, businesses can focus on what they do best while leaving delivery speed and efficiency to Walmart.

Elsewhere, the retailer announced plans to hire about 150,000 new US store workers, most of them permanent and full-time, in preparation for the busy holiday season.

