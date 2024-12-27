52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

How German Supermarkets Are Leading The Way On Sustainability 

By Sajin Saju

Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
How German Supermarkets Are Leading The Way On Sustainability 

In recent years, sustainability has become an indispensable component of business operations.

According to a survey by consulting firm BCG, European customers are increasingly taking steps to go green, with one-third of respondents thinking about sustainability when they shop.

From tackling food and packaging wastage to incorporating energy-efficient technologies, supermarkets across Germany are leading the way in adopting eco-friendly strategies that minimise environmental impact while ensuring long-term financial success. 

It is equally worth noting that the German government has committed to attain climate neutrality or net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, and, therefore, it requires companies to make efforts towards sustainability. 

Here’s a lowdown on how supermarkets across Germany are prioritising their sustainability efforts:

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldi Süd, Kaufland Lead Animal Welfare Efforts   

As per the latest Greenpeace Supermarket Check, Aldi Süd and Kaufland are among the businesses driving animal welfare efforts among Germany’s major food retailers. Edeka, Lidl, and REWE were the other retailers featured in the top five. 

While Aldi Süd was recognised for its wide range of animal welfare products, Kaufland performed well in terms of transparency with over 90% of goods labelled at the counters.

Maintaining good animal health is vital as it reduces the number of unproductive animals that emit greenhouse gas emissions. Half the Aldi Süd’s fresh meat stock comes from better animal-friendly husbandry systems. 

Moreover, the discount grocery chain sources all own-brand drinking milk from higher-quality husbandry systems. It aims to convert its entire range of fresh meat and sausage products to higher-quality husbandry systems by 2030.   

ADVERTISEMENT

Tackling Food Waste

Last year, prominent German retailers such as REWE Group, Edeka, Lidl, Kaufland, and Aldi pledged to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030 by signing the Pakt gegen Lebensmittelverschwendung (‘Pact against Food Waste’) at an event with the country’s minister of food and agriculture in Berlin.

The agreement includes a commitment to expanding the transfer of edible goods to non-profit organisations, among other measures.

As per the pact, the companies must train relevant employees on best practices around shelf life, such as reducing prices for products approaching expiry dates. 

Collaborating With Sustainable Supply Chains

German supermarkets are also integrating sustainability into their supply chains. 

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, Kaufland and REWE prioritise sourcing products with certifications like Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance, making sure that ethical and environmental standards are upheld.

Focus On Energy Efficiency 

Aiming to reduce their carbon footprint significantly, German supermarkets have made significant investment in renewable energy such as solar panels and energy-efficient lighting.

Discounter Lidl recently stated that by switching to 100% renewable energy in all its branches, logistics centres, and offices, the discounter has limited its operational CO2e emissions by 52%.

As part of its sustainability strategy, Aldi Sud rolled out a hydrogen truck in August this year to supplement its fleet of four electric trucks in the Rastatt and Helmstadt regional companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The German discounter said the hydrogen truck is being used in two shifts, covering an annual mileage of more than 80,000 kilometers. 

It also plans to switch to green hydrogen at its filling stations from the end of the year, potentially saving over 90% of CO2 emissions as opposed to a diesel truck.

Embracing Circular Economy Practices

Additionally, a new law in the country, known as the Verpackungsgesetz, requires all packaging to be reusable or recyclable, a significant step towards reducing plastic waste.

Retailers such as REWE have rolled out reusable containers for certain products, such as yoghurt and deli items. 

Moreover, it is also getting rid of plastic lids on all 500-gram cups of natural yoghurt and soy yoghurt of the private labels “ja!” and REWE Beste Wahl.

The grocery chain also offers organic fruit and vegetables almost entirely without plastic, or with improved packaging at more than 3,600 supermarkets. 

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Cibus Nordic Expands In Scandinavia, Plans Benelux Expansion
Cibus Nordic Expands In Scandinavia, Plans Benelux Expansion
2
Retail

Auchan Retail Portugal Commences Rebranding Of Minipreço Stores
Auchan Retail Portugal Commences Rebranding Of Minipre&ccedil;o Stores
3
Retail

Kaufland Opens Sustainable Hypermarket In Bulgaria
Kaufland Opens Sustainable Hypermarket In Bulgaria
4
Retail

The Best Retail Trade Shows And Events To Visit In 2025
The Best Retail Trade Shows And Events To Visit In 2025

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com