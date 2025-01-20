IAW Trade Fair To Take Place In Cologne This March

The next edition of the IAW trade fair will take place in Cologne from 11 to 13 March 2025.

This special edition, located at Halls 6 and 9 in Koelnmesse, will mark the 20th anniversary of the trade fair, making it an even more extraordinary event.

IAW trade fair is Europe's leading event for retail promotions and imports, trend articles, and mass-produced goods, offering a unique platform for networking, innovation, and business.

With over 6,000 trade visitors from more than 80 countries and more than 300 international exhibitors, the biannual trade fair in Cologne is a must-attend event for wholesalers, retailers, and importers.

The IAW showcases an incredible variety of products, including stock items, seasonal items, trend items, and niche products that help companies expand their product range and increase their profit margin.

Exhibitors from various industries will showcase their latest innovations and offer visitors the chance to discover exclusive offers, explore new opportunities, and make valuable contacts in the global market.

The Asia Pacific Sourcing (APS) trade fair takes place at the same time, just a few steps down the boulevard, making your visit even more interesting.

APS is a leading event focussing on Asian products and sourcing opportunities, making it the perfect complement to the IAW Trade Fair.

Please note that although both fairs are held concurrently, separate tickets are required for each event.

This parallel scheduling offers visitors the unique opportunity to visit two high-calibre trade fairs in one trip!

But the IAW is more than just a trade fair. It is also a centre for knowledge and inspiration.

Event Highlights

The event features expert-led talks, interactive workshops and the highly regarded E-Commerce Arena.

This programme is designed to provide innovative insights into the online retail industry.

More than 20 high-calibre speakers will share their expertise over three exciting days.

Whether you want to improve your e-commerce strategy or stay ahead of market trends, IAW will provide valuable tools and advice to grow your business.

Join us in celebrating two decades of success, innovation and excellence in retail!

Don't miss your chance to participate in Europe's leading trade fair Retail Promotions and Imports.

Secure your free ticket today at www.iaw-messe.de.

This article was written in partnership with IAW.