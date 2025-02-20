Iberdrola And Eroski Secure Partnership To Drive Emissions Reduction In Retail Stores

Iberdrola and Eroski have entered into a collaboration that seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of all Eroski supermarket outlets.

As part of the agreement, Iberdrola will advise and assist Eroski in implementing energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects tailored to the chain’s consumption patterns and facility capabilities.

All measures implemented by the grocer will comply with Certificados de Ahorro Energético – CAES (Energy Saving Certificates), which Iberdrola will manage and process.

Iberdrola will conduct detailed energy audits to identify the most effective projects.

The selected initiatives will be managed via the recently launched Net Zero Emissions Manager platform – a tool developed following Iberdrola’s acquisition of Balantia.

This platform calculates CO₂ footprints, identifies high-impact processes and automatically creates decarbonisation plans aligned with 2030 and 2050 climate goals.

It also manages equipment inventories, asset profiles and billing data.

Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2050

The partnership is part of Eroski’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes a commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

In a related initiative, the companies announced plans in June 2023 to install 1,000 electric vehicle charging points, powered by 100% renewable energy with Guarantee of Origin certification, across approximately 300 Eroski locations.

Eduardo Lobato, Iberdrola’s Northern Zone commercial delegate, stated, “This agreement reinforces Iberdrola’s decarbonisation strategy and highlights the need for collaboration among all stakeholders in the energy transition.”

Alejandro Martínez Berriochoa, director of health and sustainability at Eroski, added, “Our efforts toward carbon neutrality by 2050 prioritise minimising emissions from activities directly controlled by our organisation.

“Key levers include enhancing equipment and process efficiency, increasing renewable energy use, and ensuring sustainable sourcing across all operations – from warehouses and logistics centres to stores and fleets.”

A Holistic Approach

Eroski already has some environmental initiatives, having reduced logistics and transport CO₂ emissions by 30 % over the past four years and cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by over 40 % since 2017.

The chain has also expanded its eco-friendly product range, improved packaging recyclability and earned recognitions such as two Lean & Green stars and LEED Gold certification for its Lakua-Arriaga store in Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Iberdrola Spain supports the energy transition with a suite of solutions. These include Smart Mobility – integrated electric vehicle solutions; Smart Solar – photovoltaic self-consumption systems; Smart Services – energy efficiency advisory and optimisation; and Smart Clima – heating, cooling and energy rehabilitation solutions.