Iceland Announces Plans For New Sørlandsparken Store In Norway

Published on Sep 23 2021

Iceland Announces Plans For New Sørlandsparken Store In Norway

Iceland Mat, the Norwegian arm of frozen foods retailer Iceland, is continuing its expansion in Norway with the announcement that it plans to open a new store at the Sørlandsparken retail park in Kristiansand.

The retailer announced on its social media pages that it plans to open the new store by Christmas.

It will be the sixth Iceland outlet to open in Norway since it entered the country in 2018, with stores already in operation in Asker, Bekkestua and at the Stovner Senter and St Hanshaugen in the capital, Oslo.

A previously-opened store in Larvik was recently forced to close.

