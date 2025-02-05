Iceland Foods Appoints Kristian Barrett As Chief Operating Officer

Frozen-food retailer Iceland Foods has appointed Kristian Barrett as its new chief operating officer.

Most recently, Barrett served as retail director of the company – a role that he took up in 2023.

Kristian Barrett

Barrett is an experienced retail professional who joined Iceland Foods in 2017, as store director of the Food Warehouse business.

Barrett commenced his career in retail in 1994, with Morrisons, with which he held various roles, including those in management.

He then served as store manager at Somerfield from 2001 to 2006, before joining Asda.

At Asda, Barrett started with various operational roles in the retail department in 2007, before becoming a general store manager in 2010.

He then worked his way up to the position of regional area manager for supermarkets in early 2013 and was named senior director of operations in the summer of the same year.

Barrett shared the news of his new role at Iceland Foods via a post on LinkedIn.

Richard Walker, executive chair of Iceland Foods and Bywater Properties, congratulated Barrett on his promotion with the comment, ‘BOOM! There you go. We cannot wait to see you get stuck into this. Congrats - and massively deserved KB.’

Last year, Asda appointed Iceland Foods executive David Devany as its new vice-president of e-commerce.

At the time, Devany served as the group chief customer, marketing and digital officer of Iceland Foods – a role that he took up in 2020.

In December 2024, Iceland Foods announced that it had teamed up with investment company Skel to distribute the supermarket’s products in several Nordic countries.

The British supermarket set up a joint venture, known as Ice JV ehf, to sell its products in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.