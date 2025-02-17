Iceland Foods Rolls Out Information Label For Baby Formula

Iceland Foods has rolled out in-store and online labels informing parents that all first infant formulas are nutritionally equivalent, irrespective of brand or price.

Iceland Foods teamed up with infant feeding charity Feed to create what it claims as the 'first-ever' on-shelf and online labelling that gives evidence-based information on infant formula nutrition to shoppers.

The new labels will feature online as well as in more than 190 The Food Warehouse stores.

Richard Walker, executive chair of Iceland Foods said, “At Iceland, we’ve been clear that parents shouldn’t have to pay over the odds for essential baby formula. We’ve already taken bold steps to bring prices down, but this next phase is about making sure parents have the facts.

“All first infant formulas are nutritionally the same, and families deserve to know that. This on-shelf labelling initiative with Feed is about delivering transparency, fairness, and real change in the formula market.”

Infant Formula Prices

Recently, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), released a report on the vulnerability of infant formula prices to inflation-driven increases.

The study also included the recommendations of the CMA to the Government regarding the next steps in improving the information at point-of-sale for customers.

Dr Erin Williams, co-founder and director of Feed stated, “We’ve long advocated for point-of-sale information on formula, and it’s fantastic to see Iceland stepping up once again as a pioneer in the retail sector.[...]

“Parents don’t have the time to read lengthy documents on nutritional equivalency. They need quick, clear reminders on the shelf. This label will make a real difference, and we hope other retailers will follow Iceland’s example.”