IDDBA Hosts A Successful 2024 Event

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association's (IDDBA) 2024 edition encapsulated why the annual event is the premier industry-only show for the dairy, deli, bakery and foodservice industries.

Taking place in Houston, Texas, from 9-11 June, the event featured a number of well-attended general sessions where industry leaders, including Chef José Andrés, Chip and Joanna Gaines, and Buddy Valastro, shared insights and inspiration.

The event also hosted a series of Tuesday Forums, focusing on challenges such as intergenerational workforce leadership, AI innovations, and FSMA 204 traceability in the food supply chain, with speakers including Andy Kennedy, Terry Brock, and Matt Dunsmoor.

Finally, the What’s in Store Live (WISL) Workshop provided hands-on learning with sessions on charcuterie, spice introduction, and sustainable packaging trends, as well as the Champions of Change Awards and Cake’d competition.

IDDBA 2025

Next year's event takes place in New Orleans from 1-3 June 2025. Exhibitor application is open for IDDBA 2025 as well as sponsorship applications for What’s in Store Live (WISL).

The event will also see the return of the Leadership Certificate Programme, in partnership with The University of Wisconsin’s School of Business, through the Centre for Professional & Executive Development.

This programme offers mid-level leaders a chance to engage with business leaders and experts throughout the interactive, in-person professional development seminar.

IDDBA 2025 will also host the third annual Cake'd Challenge as some of the most talented cake decorators from IDDBA member retailers compete live to see who can decorate the most creative and impressive cakes while using mystery ingredients provided by What’s in Store Live sponsors.

Salumi’d – the premier showcase for IDDBA-certified salumieres, who want to share their passion, skills, and knowledge and celebrate the art of crafting charcuterie boards with a live, active audience – will take place on the first day of the show.

Application for Salumi'd 2025 will open on 1 August 2024.

For more information, visit www.iddba.org.

This article was written in partnership with IDDBA.