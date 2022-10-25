IGD Announces Further Details About Forthcoming Insight and Impact Event

IGD's flagship event for 2022, Insight and Impact, is set to take place in London on 8 November, and has already lined up an enviable array of speakers.

Hosted by BBC Business correspondent Emma Simpson, leading executives from Tesco, the Co-Op, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Unilever and Żabka Polska are among those set to address the event.

In addition, Insight and Impact will address the current cost-of-living challenges facing both consumers and the retail and FMCG sector, with delegates gaining exclusive access to IGD’s brand new autumn inflation food price forecast and the immediate implications of November’s pending interest rate rise.

As well as tackling the immediate challenges of today, IGD’s Commercial Insight experts will also be on hand to assist businesses with identifying future opportunities for growth, to stay competitive in the long term.

Confirmed speakers to date include:

Ashwin Prasad, Group Chief Product Officer at Tesco

Joanna Allen, CEO of Graze

Rebecca Oliver-Mooney, Head of Category – Protein, Frozen, Community Buying, External Regulatory Strategies and the apiary at Co-op

Wayne Hudson, Managing Director UK, Ireland and Nordics at Nomad Foods

Sally Orland, Category Strategy Lead at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

Bindu Sudra, Global Omni-Channel Manager, Unilever

Scott Snell, Former Vice President - Sales, UK & Ireland at Pladis Global

Tomasz Blicharski, Managing Director, Żabka Future

