IGD Appoints Tesco, Sainsbury's, Unilever And Asda Execs To Board Of Trustees

Published on Jul 6 2021 11:45 AM in Retail tagged: Sainsburys / Tesco / Unilever / Asda / IGD

IGD has announced the appointment of top executives from Tesco, Sainsbury's, Unilever and Asda to its Board of Trustees.

Natasha Adams, chief people officer at Tesco, Sam Burston, director of grocery at Sainsbury’s, Richard Sharp, vice president human resources at Unilever UK & Ireland, and Chris Walker, vice president real estate, facilities and market development, Asda, are the new appointments to the board, the group said.

Commenting on the appointments, Susan Barratt, chief executive of IGD, said, “Our new trustees have joined the board at an extremely exciting time for IGD and a challenging one for our industry. From delivering compelling and actionable research through our Commercial Insight arm, to addressing critical social, economic and business issues through our Social Impact team, there are initiatives for all our trustees to be passionate about and get involved with.

"IGD is continually working to unite and inspire FMCG and ultimately, mobilise it as a force for good, and I’m thrilled to be continuing this work with our trustees.”

About The Board Of Trustees

IGD’s Board of Trustees is comprised of 13 senior directors from companies spanning the spectrum of food and consumer goods and is led by chair Jill Ross, CEO of McCurrach.

Advertisement

“I’m delighted to welcome Natasha, Sam, Richard and Chris to IGD’s Board of Trustees," Ross added. "I’m looking forward to working closely with them as we continue to guide the organisation in its unique role in the food and consumer goods industry.”

IGD unveiled a new brand identity in February of this year, with its trading company rebranded as Commercial Insight, while the charity will now be known as Social Impact.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.