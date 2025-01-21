Intermarché Poland Appoints New President, Reshuffles Management Board

Intermarché Poland has appointed Adrian Podziemski as its new president and reshuffled its management board as part of its efforts to consolidate its market position.

Podziemski (pictured) assumed his new role on 23 December 2024, succeeding Maciej Ćwikliński.

In this position, he is responsible for supervising the activities of SCA PR Polska, Intermarché's commercial strategy in Poland, and SCA Petrole, which manages the distribution of fuels at over 70 stations at the chain's supermarkets.

Podziemski owns three Intermarché supermarkets and has extensive experience in the retail market and customer needs.

Associated with Les Mousquetaires since 2012, he opened his first store Intermarché store in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the following years, he held various roles in trade, training and category management as part of the co-management of the retail group.

Podziemski commented, "The year 2025 is a time of intense challenges, which we intend to transform into new opportunities.

"Our goal is to strengthen Intermarché's position as the leader of the retail market in Poland. We will invest in innovative technological solutions, develop the offer and continue the development of the network."

Other Management Changes

Intermarché Poland has also announced a number of changes to its board, including Paweł Wardziński taking up the role of general director on 15 January 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will focus on further strengthening the economic model of Intermarché stores in Poland and drive its sales network towards multi-format and multi-channel.

He will also oversee the implementation of the company's expansion strategy and strengthen relationships with trade partners, especially in the context of building the image and position of the Intermarché brand on the Polish market.

Together with Podziemski, he will jointly manage the organisation, implementing the unique business model of the Les Mousquetaires, based on the tandem of an entrepreneur and a manager.

While Podziemski brings practical experience as the owner of three Intermarché supermarkets, Wardziński will offer corporate knowledge, allowing for the effective combination of competencies and the implementation of common business goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wardziński brings more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry, with extensive competencies in category management, assortment optimisation, and trade negotiations.

Previously, he worked in the Emperia Group and Eurocash.

He was a member of the Eurocash Franczyza executive committee, jointly responsible for managing the profitability of franchise partners and building the Delikatesy Centrum network strategy.

Logistics Director

Elsewhere, Wojciech Błaszczyk stepped in as the logistics director of its Polish business, effective 2 January 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Błaszczyk is an industry expert with almost 20 years of experience in supply chain management, including in food retail as he previously worked for Piotr i Paweł, followed by SPAR.

Intermarché Poland has also announced changes to the management board of SCA PR Polska.

Grzegorz Gruca, Piotr Płażalski, Paweł Czerwiński, and Dominik Majchrzak joined the board along with Podziemski at the end of December.