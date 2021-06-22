ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Irish Consumer Sentiment Rises In June: Survey

Published on Jun 22 2021 10:55 AM in Retail tagged: Ireland / Finance / Consumer Sentiment / KBC Bank

Irish Consumer Sentiment Rises In June: Survey

Irish consumer sentiment inched higher in June, rising above the historical average of the series for the first time in two years as the economy slowly reopens, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The KBC Bank Ireland consumer sentiment index rose to 87.2 in June from 85.8 in May, its strongest level since June 2019 and above the 25-year series average of 86.8.

Successive Monthly Increase

The move marked the fifth successive monthly increase after confidence slumped in January following the reimposition of a COVID-19 lockdown. Restrictions are being gradually eased with indoor dining and drinking only set to resume early next month.

"These results suggest the shadow of the pandemic is gradually lifting from the economy and, as a result, Irish consumers are becoming less concerned about their current circumstances as well as less fearful about the future," KBC Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said.

General Outlook

Hughes added that while the re-opening of parts of the economy did contribute to a clear easing in nervousness about the general outlook for the economy, concerns were emerging about future financial circumstances for some.

Weaker expectations for household finances, including debt burden and disposable income, over the coming year was the only negative sub section of the survey in June, the data showed.

Announcement during the survey period of the phased reduction and ending of financial supports through the next nine months may have been one element in the weakening of expectations for household finances through the coming year.

The study also noted that in contrast to the broader economic outlook, the past two months have seen the balance of responses point towards some easing in unemployment over the next two months – the first time this has been seen since mid-2019.

Meanwhile, grocery sales in Ireland declined by 5.2% year-on-year in the 12 weeks ended 16 May 2021, according to data from Kantar.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Kerry Group To Sell Meat And Meals Business

Kerry Group To Sell Meat And Meals Business
Irish Grocery Sales Decline In The Latest 12 Weeks: Kantar

Irish Grocery Sales Decline In The Latest 12 Weeks: Kantar
Most Hospitality Businesses In Ireland Intend To Reopen In June, Survey Finds

Most Hospitality Businesses In Ireland Intend To Reopen In June, Survey Finds
C&C Group Sees FY Revenue Decline 56.1%, Although Off-Trade Sales Gain

C&C Group Sees FY Revenue Decline 56.1%, Although Off-Trade Sales Gain
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Coop Switzerland Publishes First Digital Sustainability Report Tue, 22 Jun 2021

Coop Switzerland Publishes First Digital Sustainability Report
Neste Plans To Test Pizza Vending Machine Tue, 22 Jun 2021

Neste Plans To Test Pizza Vending Machine
K Group To Invest In Automated Collection System Tue, 22 Jun 2021

K Group To Invest In Automated Collection System
Supermarket Sales Fall In UK, As Shoppers 'Inch Towards Old Habits': Kantar Tue, 22 Jun 2021

Supermarket Sales Fall In UK, As Shoppers 'Inch Towards Old Habits': Kantar
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN