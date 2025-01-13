Irish Grocery Sales Reach €1.4bn In 'Record' Festive Trading Period: Kantar

Take-home grocery sales in Ireland increased by 4.4% year-on-year to approximately €1.4 billion in the four weeks to 29 December 2024, according to the latest data from Kantar.

Despite grocery price inflation increasing 3.6%, the period emerged as the biggest sales month of the year as shoppers spent lavishly over the festive period.

In December, Irish shoppers returned to stores more frequently, making 23 trips on average to pick up Christmas essentials and luxuries, compared to just 17 trips on average in Great Britain, Kantar noted.

Emer Healy, business development director at Kantar, commented, “December was the busiest trading month we have seen – not just this year, but since the pre-lockdown rush in March 2020. As anticipated, Monday 23 December was the most popular shopping day of the year, with consumers spending €107 million on that one day alone, €11.9 million more than the highest trading day last year.

“In typical festive spirit, many of us looked for ways to treat ourselves, while the retailers in Ireland rolled out their seasonal lines to help us celebrate in style.”

Consumer Trends

The sales of branded products also witnessed an increase of 5.9% in this period.

Premium own-label sales increased 10.5%, exceeding the overall growth of own-label products, which stood at 3.2%.

Shoppers spent nearly €140 million on premium own-label ranges over the latest 12 weeks, Kantar noted.

Sales of products on promotion grew by 5.2% to hit a high of 23.8% in December.

Beer and cider, and pastries and biscuits saw the highest levels of purchases on promotions as shoppers indulged in festive treats.

Healy added, “Alcohol took centre stage in this year’s festive shopping carts, with shoppers spending an additional €79 million on alcohol versus the previous month. Champagne and sparkling wine, beer and cider, and wine were popular among shoppers who spent an additional €60.8 million compared to the previous month.

“Others enjoyed themselves in moderation, with 9% of Irish households purchasing no and low alcohol drinks in December, spending an additional €2 million on these products.”

The online channel saw shoppers spending an additional €28.3 million, representing sales growth of 14.7% year-on-year.

Over the latest 12 weeks, the number of online shopping trips increased 13.3%, with both new and existing online shoppers looking to save time during the Christmas period, adding €28.3 million to the channel.

Top Retailers

Dunnes Stores emerged as the country's top retailer with a market share of 24.8% and sales growth of 6.9% year-on-year.

Shoppers increased their number of trips by 3.6% while picking up more packs per trip. This contributed a combined €44.3 million to its overall performance.

With 24.2% of the market and value growth of 6.4% year-on-year, Tesco secured the second position. Store trips in this period increased by 5.1%.

SuperValu's market share stood at 20.5% with growth of 3.2%. Once again, it witnessed the most number of shopping trips, averaging 23.8 over the latest 12 weeks.

The increased number of shopping trips and more items per trip contributed €27.1 million to its performance, Kantar added.

Lidl held a 12.3% share of total spending with growth of 4.6%. The discounter generated an additional €24.2 million in sales due to increased trips to the stores and increased volume per trip.

Aldi's market share stood at 10.6%, up 3.9% versus last year, with an increase in trips contributing an extra €18.3 million.