Retail

ISM Cologne 2025 – All You Need To Know

By Sajin Saju

ISM Cologne 2025 – All You Need To Know

The 2025 edition of ISM, the leading trade fair of the sweets and snacks industry, will take place from 2-5 February in Cologne, Germany

With over 1,500 exhibitors from 70 nations, the trade show will serve as the international stage for innovations and trends in the confectionery industry. 

Like the 2024 edition, ISM 2025 will be held in conjunction with the supplier trade fair, ProSweets Cologne.

The synergy will not only foster exchange within the sweets and snacks industry but also provide practical solutions to address the challenges facing the sector.   

Prominent Brands At ISM 2025

A strong interest has been shown by national and international companies in participating in the event.

German brands such as Katjes, Kruger, Lambertz, and Trolli will be displaying their latest products at the trade show. 

As far as international brands are concerned, Baronie from Belgium, Canel's from Mexico, Cloetta Holland from the Netherlands, Fazer from Finland, Millano from Poland, and Sölen from Türkiye will exhibit their innovations. 

Notably, the Japanese cult brand Morinaga will return to the trade show after a 20-year hiatus, and Türkiye’s Bifa Biscuits will participate again after five years.  

ISM’s New Products Tool 

ISM offers exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their latest products, trailblazing trends, and creative innovations before the trade fair to generate early attention within the industry. 

The New Products Tool is now available for exhibitors as part of the ISM New Products Presentation 2025

Benefits Of ISM And ProSweets Collaboration 

According to ISM Director Sabine Schommer, both trade fairs – ISM and ProSweets Cologne – have developed into leading content platforms for the industry and offer in-depth insights into trends and progress such as sustainable packaging solutions and innovative flavours.

"The synergy with ProSweets Cologne allows a comprehensive overview of the entire value chain and turns the Sweet Week into the ideal platform for innovations and business opportunities," Schommer said. 

The interlinking between both trade fairs also provides a platform for production managers, research and development, and packaging and ingredients experts and lends suppliers and manufacturers the opportunity to shape the future of the sweets and snacks production.   

Moreover, the event will launch the Sweet Week Production Summit for the first time, bringing production managers, CEOs and owners of the production companies exhibiting together with the supplier industry in a coordinated manner.

It will showcase best practices on the implementation of Artificial Intelligence tools for a cost-efficient and future-proof production.

The exhibition will also witness three-minute pitch sessions of the supplier industry by ProSweets Cologne exhibitors, followed by a matchmaking forum in the networking area to promote business relations.   

How To Register 

The ticket sales for ISM 2025 are already open. Tickets can be purchased online via the ISM website.

While the day ticket is for €83, the two-day and season tickets cost €99 and €129, respectively. 

To purchase tickets, you must first create a personal Koelnmesse account, which can be used later to register in the trade fair app as well.

This account is also required for trade visitor authorisation. If you attended the previous event, you would be automatically legitimised.

Otherwise, you will be asked to upload a relevant document (business card, extract from the commercial register, etc.) during registration, which will be verified within a maximum of 48 hours. Once you receive the confirmation email, you can complete the purchase or redemption process. 

Your ticket will automatically appear in your ticket wallet in the app, although it may take up to five minutes after you complete your order.

You will be able to gain access to the trade fair grounds with the ticket in the app. 

For more information, visit www.ism-cologne.com.

