ISM Middle East 2024: The Unmissable Sweets And Snacks Event Returns 

ISM Middle East, the biggest showcase of sweets and snacks in the MENA region, will be bigger and bolder than ever.

Don’t miss out on discovering the hottest confectionery trends, gaining insights from industry experts, and exploring visionary products.

Register for free for the event, happening from 24 to 26 September 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The global confectionery market is thriving, with high demand for innovative treats.

This presents a unique opportunity for retailers, distributors, and food and beverage professionals to connect with top global brands presenting the latest trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

ISM Middle East 2024

This year's exhibition will also be sweeter than ever, with a particular focus on chocolate, confectionery, desserts, snack foods, ice cream, fine bakery, and dates and date palm products.

The exhibition space has been doubled, bringing together industry leaders such as Fairy Chocolates, Brand Hatchers Ltd, Windel GmbH & Co. KG, Blooming Foods, and Batook Chewing Gum Ind. Ltd - SA. and many more.

ISM Middle East 2024 showcases an exceptional international presence with new participants from Albania, France, Denmark, Vietnam, Ecuador, Lithuania, and Romania.

ISM Middle East goes beyond being just a product exhibition; it is the ideal platform for forging meaningful business connections, sharing insights with global colleagues, and influencing the future direction of the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seize the chance to be a part of it and get your complimentary pass here.

This article was written in partnership with ISM Middle East.