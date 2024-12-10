52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Italian Grocery Retail Market Recovers In 2024, Study Finds

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Italian Grocery Retail Market Recovers In 2024, Study Finds

The grocery retail market in Italy is showing signs of recovery in 2024, with increased sales volume and value, according to data published by GS1 Italy and Circana.

This rebound is attributed to factors such as stronger promotional activity, a wider product assortment, and improved in-store stock management.

This positive trend reflects changing consumer priorities, with a growing focus on health and wellness influencing purchasing decisions.

Sales volume increased by 1.8%, driven by a return to promotional activity and a slowdown in inflation, to 0.3%, while sales value grew by 2.3%, the data showed.

However, consumer purchasing behaviour has shifted, with shoppers prioritising managing their spending over bulk purchasing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growth Drivers

A key driver is the growing focus on health and well-being, evident in the substantial increase in sales of related products, particularly in sports nutrition, which saw a surge of 73.7% in volume and 80.5% in value.

Private-label brands continued their strong growth in 2024, reaching a 30.1% share of the packaged consumer goods market – up from 27.1% in 2019.

Despite this growth, significant potential remains, given the European average of 38.9%. This increase in private-label sales has particularly impacted larger suppliers, benefitting budget-friendly first-price brands, which now account for 20.1% of the market – a 2.8% increase over the past year.

Retailers expanded their product assortments by 0.8% annually, averaging 9,428 items per store, driven primarily by larger stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simultaneously, improved shelf management reduced the out-of-stock rate from 3.6% to 3.5% and lowered lost sales to 4.8%.

Large stores, such as hypermarkets, showed particularly strong improvements in stock levels, especially for beverages and fresh produce. However, fruit and vegetables continue to have the highest rates of out-of-stocks (10.3%) and lost sales (7.3%).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Brazil's Inflation Rises Above Forecast In November Ahead Of Rate Decision
Brazil's Inflation Rises Above Forecast In November Ahead Of Rate Decision
2
Retail

Is Cash Making A Comeback?
Is Cash Making A Comeback?
3
Retail

Grupo Mateus Reports 21% Net Profit Growth In Q3
Grupo Mateus Reports 21% Net Profit Growth In Q3
4
Retail

UK Grocery Sales Rise In Latest Four Weeks, As Shoppers Prepare For Christmas
UK Grocery Sales Rise In Latest Four Weeks, As Shoppers Prepare For Christmas
5
Retail

Dealz Parent Pepco Reports Net Loss In FY 2024
Dealz Parent Pepco Reports Net Loss In FY 2024
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com