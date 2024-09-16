52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Italian Grocery Sales Increase As Purchasing Power Returns

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Italian Grocery Sales Increase As Purchasing Power Returns

Italians remain anxious while wallets are feeling full again and reaching pre-pandemic levels, according to the Coop 2024 Report which provides a comprehensive overview of Italian consumer trends.

The food industry is seeing recovery after a challenging period of high prices, according to the study.

Inflation is expected to return to zero in 2024, and mass consumption volumes are showing positive growth for the first time in four years.

Sales in supermarkets and self-service stores were 3.9% higher in the first half of 2024 compared to 2019.

Food is the only category where Italians are not looking to cut spending, with 21% planning to increase their expenditure and only 10% intending to decrease it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shopping Trends

Private-label brands and discount stores are thriving. In the first half of 2024, private label brands accounted for 38.2% of total market sales by volume, increasing by 2.2% in value and 2.4% in volume, outperforming branded products (-0.5% and -2.2%).

Meanwhile, discount stores have continued to expand, reaching a market share of 23%, up from 19% in 2019.

Italians are prioritising savings when making purchases, cutting back on unnecessary spending, and focusing on essentials.

However, compared to other European countries, Italians are more likely to pay a premium for healthy food, highlighting their commitment to healthy eating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Coop Italia Adds Over 5,000 Private Label Products in Past Two Years

While the Mediterranean diet remains popular among one-third of those polled, plant-based diets are gaining ground, and organic food is regaining popularity despite previous challenges due to high costs.

Despite facing previous challenges, organic products are making a comeback in Italian households. Nearly 25 million families now buy organic, and 9.6 million more plan to increase their purchases.

Younger generations are leading the charge, combining focus on affordability with a preference for environmentally friendly options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall Consumption Weak

The recent stabilisation of consumer goods volumes is positive, but the overall consumption picture remains weak and unpredictable.

While inflation seems to be easing, prices are still 20% higher than in 2021. To support sales and compete with other brands and channels, retailers are increasing promotional activities.

According to the general manager of Coop Italia, Domenico Brisigotti, Coop is consolidating its path with the growth of its private label, which in grocery alone has increased its share by a further 2 points towards 2023, reaching 32%.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Aryzta To Repay Outstanding CHF 325.4m Hybrid Bond
Aryzta To Repay Outstanding CHF 325.4m Hybrid Bond
2
Retail

Croatia's Studenac Targeting 3,400 Stores By 2028
Croatia's Studenac Targeting 3,400 Stores By 2028
3
Retail

Seven & i Now Classified As 'Core' To Japan's National Security
Seven &amp; i Now Classified As 'Core' To Japan's National Security
4
Retail

ESM's Retail Recap – CCEP Norway, Jumbo, REWE, Aldi Süd, 7Up
ESM's Retail Recap &ndash; CCEP Norway, Jumbo, REWE, Aldi S&uuml;d, 7Up

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com