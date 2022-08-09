Italian Mineral Water Sales Up By 6.4% In January-May Period

Mineral water sales in the Italian off-trade channel grew by 6.4% in value to €886 million in the period January-May 2022 compared to the same period in last year, according to the latest data from Mineral Water Monitor survey.

The survey from the Nomisma Observatory is based on NielsenIQ data on 1,000 Italian buyers of packaged water in the hypermarket, supermarket, discount and independent channel.

The market continues to grow after contracting during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery of consumption in 2021 (+4.9% compared with 2020).

Despite the encouraging data, the survey warns that the coming months may not be rosy and there are uncertainties looming over the market due to the current economic situation.

These include both rising inflation and the declining consumption forecasts on spending on food and beverages, with the heaviest reductions affecting consumption outside the home.

This decline will be especially evident in the autumn, when the effect of 'away from home' consumption driven by holidays and tourism will cease.

'Functional Waters'

Sales of 'functional waters', i.e. those enriched with elements that are 'useful to the body' have seen over 20% growth in the large-scale retail channel in Italy, the study noted.

Although it still represents a niche (less than 1% of value sales of bottled water), functional waters continue to record double-digit growth rates.

Although they are consumed by only 4% of Italians, 13% of those polled claim they would like to try functional waters in the coming months.

Exports

After witnessing growth of 1% in 2021, the first quarter of 2022 witnessed a strong recovery in Italian mineral water exports, which increased by 33% compared to the same period in 2021.

Exports are booming both to the UK (+77%) and to the USA (+46%), where Italy holds a 36% market share, thanks mainly to exports of sparkling mineral water (89% of total Italian exports by value).

Exports to Germany (+12%) and Switzerland (+23%) have also witnessed good performance, while France remained stationary.

After a 3.7% drop in 2020, consumption of bottled mineral water in restaurants and bars in Italy began to regain share and exceeded 136 million hl (+4.9% compared to 2020), data showed.

