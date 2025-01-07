Italians Shift Consumption Focus Towards Food and Home Cooking

The Coop 2025 Report – Winter Edition, prepared by Ancc Coop and Nomisma, indicates a shift in consumption focus toward food and health, despite the slowdown of the Italian economy.

A slight majority of Italians predict an increase in overall spending in 2025, mainly on utilities (26%), healthcare (24%), and groceries (21%), while spending intentions are likely to be lower for dining out, travel, and entertainment.

Most Italians (88%) plan to turn to promotions where possible, cutting back on non-essentials, and choosing budget-friendly options. Purchases of big-ticket items, including smartphones, are being postponed, the study found.

Meal Preparation

In addition, Italians plan to cook at home more often, favouring longer, more involved meal preparations over ready-made options. They are also prioritising healthy, simple, and traditional foods.

Specifically, consumption of vegetables, fruit, and fish is set to increase, while consumption of cured meats, confectionery, red meat, and alcohol is expected to decline.

This trend is particularly strong among younger individuals ( aged 18-25), who demonstrate a significantly higher interest in plant-based diets.

Household Spend

While higher-income households anticipate increased spending on food across the board, lower-income families are facing the need to cut back on healthier options like fruits, vegetables, and fish.

These families are more likely to rely on private-label products (29% plan to increase the purchase of own-label goods) and discount stores (24% will visit them more) to save money on groceries.

Food And Beverage Outlook

Italian food and beverage companies are predicted to face a challenging 2025, despite a projected 1.3% increase in value sales of packaged goods.

As the year progresses, the food and beverage industry will likely grapple with rising costs, shifts in consumer behaviour, and potential international trade barriers.

To navigate these challenges, companies are looking toward improved supply chain management, cost reduction strategies, and the integration of AI.

Notably, a strong emphasis is being placed on human capital, with nearly half of managers highlighting the importance of investments in employee training, better working conditions, and enhanced welfare policies.

The 2025 forecasts are based on two surveys conducted in December 2024. The first polled 1,000 Italian adults, while the second gathered insights from 670 opinion leaders and market experts.