Retail

Italy’s Conad Opens First TuDay Conad Store

Italian supermarket chain Conad has rolled out its new urban format, TuDay Conad, in the city of Pistoia, in Tuscany.

The TuDay Conad proximity store, located in Corso Gramsci, features a 'dynamic concept' suited to the needs and lifestyles of consumers, the retailer said in a statement.

It will offer shoppers a 'fast, efficient daily shopping experience'.

The new store boasts an extensive fruit and vegetable department, as well as a bakery, delicatessen, and butcher, along with an assortment of ready to eat products prepared in-store, according to the retailer.

Conad's private-label lines, Sapori&Dintorni, Sapori&Idee and Verso Natura also feature, along with an assortment of gluten-free, protein, organic and healthy products.

The supermarket covers an area of 420 square metres and features eight self-check-out tills.

In-store services include bill payment facilities and delivery services, using eco-friendly electric vehicles.

Turnover Increase

Conad reported a turnover of €17 billion last year, up 6.5% year-on-year, the retailer announced in July

Turnover from its private label ranges reached €4.8 billion (+5.8%), accounting for 31% of total sales in the supermarket channel.

The retailer closed the year with 3,332 outlets, in addition to 334 concept stores, including pharmacies, opticians, pet stores and petrol stations.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

