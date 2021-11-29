Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Italy's Erbert Rolls Out Second Store In Milan

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Italian start-up erbert has opened its second outlet in Milan, the features a new ready-to-eat format.

The new store in Via Mazzini is located in a historic building that has been completely renovated, with a total area of 150 square metres furnished in an industrial style theme.

Light wood surfaces and bright colours are in tune with nature – the design concept that distinguishes the brand.

Inside the store, a large table is available for all those who drop by for a meal or a snack. It also features a unique art work created for the brand by artist Elisabetta Mastro.

Product Offering

The new store format focuses on a wide range of fresh and very fresh ready-to-eat products that are perfect for take-away, and aims to offer healthy and balanced food items.

All product packaging is made of 100% compostable materials, including the labels that are certified by UNI EN 13432:2002 or FSC, making them fully biodegradable and suitable for separate organic waste collection.

Each food item features two nutritional stamps – the brand's distinctive signature.

The 'mangia bene' nutritional stamp highlights, in a fun and immediate way, the nutrients that make up the dish, while the calorie stamp aims to help customers choose a healthy and balanced diet, based on their own lifestyles.

Milan will soon get a third erbert store in Piazza Quasimodo – the second food market with a kitchen – spread across a 1,000 square-metre space.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

EU's Greenhouse Gases Rise By Nearly A Fifth On Economic Rebound: Eurostat
2
Retail

Fix Price To Set Up ESG Committee
3
Supply Chain

Buyer's Brief – Fertiliser Bubbles In The Supply Chain
4
A-Brands

Ferrero To Acquire Remaining Shares Of Spain’s ICFC
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com