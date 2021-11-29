Italy's Erbert Rolls Out Second Store In Milan

Italian start-up erbert has opened its second outlet in Milan, the features a new ready-to-eat format.

The new store in Via Mazzini is located in a historic building that has been completely renovated, with a total area of 150 square metres furnished in an industrial style theme.

Light wood surfaces and bright colours are in tune with nature – the design concept that distinguishes the brand.

Inside the store, a large table is available for all those who drop by for a meal or a snack. It also features a unique art work created for the brand by artist Elisabetta Mastro.

Product Offering

The new store format focuses on a wide range of fresh and very fresh ready-to-eat products that are perfect for take-away, and aims to offer healthy and balanced food items.

All product packaging is made of 100% compostable materials, including the labels that are certified by UNI EN 13432:2002 or FSC, making them fully biodegradable and suitable for separate organic waste collection.

Each food item features two nutritional stamps – the brand's distinctive signature.

The 'mangia bene' nutritional stamp highlights, in a fun and immediate way, the nutrients that make up the dish, while the calorie stamp aims to help customers choose a healthy and balanced diet, based on their own lifestyles.

Milan will soon get a third erbert store in Piazza Quasimodo – the second food market with a kitchen – spread across a 1,000 square-metre space.

