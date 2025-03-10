Italy's Frozen Food Consumption Increases In 2024, Study Finds

Italy's at-home frozen food consumption grew by 1.3% in 2024, reaching 652,643 tonnes, according to the Italian Frozen Food Institute (IIAS).

Frozen vegetables remained the most popular category, with 220,497 tonnes consumed in 2024 (+2.2% year-on-year), data showed.

Frozen potatoes followed with 107,207 tonnes, down by 3.1% after a record year in 2023 (110,532 tonnes).

The consumption of frozen fish (both natural and breaded) saw a 3.9% rise, reaching 95,955 tonnes, while frozen pizza experienced growth of 3.7%, with 65,688 tonnes consumed.

Elsewhere, frozen ready meals and savoury specialties also witnessed increased consumption, up 0.5% (66,306 tonnes) and 2.4% (31,367 tonnes), respectively.

Growth Drivers

This sustained growth in the retail frozen-food sector is attributed to the convenience, variety, nutritional value, and reducing food waste benefits of these products, the study noted.

Full sector data, including out-of-home consumption, will be released later in the year.

A recent survey conducted by AstraRicerche for the IIAS found that nine out of ten Italians regularly consume frozen products.

The popularity stems from frozen food being seen as convenient, safe, and environmentally friendly due to reduced food waste.

Nearly 40% of Italians have even increased their consumption of frozen food in the last five years.

This growth is particularly prevalent among men, Gen Z, Millennials, and families with children. The survey also found frozen foods to be more economical than fresh alternatives in 80% of cases.

Furthermore, almost two-thirds of respondents believe frozen food surpasses fresh food in taste, quality, freshness, and consistency, reflecting the industry's dedication to meeting consumer demands for healthy, convenient, and delicious options.